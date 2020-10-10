As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended October 6, NET SHORT for USD Index futures dropped further, by -2 521 to 3 034 contracts. Speculative long positions increased +3 669 contracts and short positions added +1 148 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures slumped -13 808 contracts to 174 308. NET SHORT of GBP futures slipped -1 447 to 11 298 contracts during the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +355 contracts to 13 096. NET LENGTH on JPY futures also fell -3 687 contracts to 21 102. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures’ NET LENGTH increased +1 910 to 10 847 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH gained +1 761 contracts to 5 090 during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures slipped -901 contracts to 18 047 contracts.



