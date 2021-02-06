Sat, Feb 06, 2021 @ 12:03 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher Euro Shrank Sharply

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended February 2, NET SHORT of USD Index futures added +111 contracts to 14 830. Speculative long positions gained +611 contracts, and short positions increased +722 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -28 341 contracts to 137 003. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose +1 651 contract to 9 616. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures rose +4 549 contracts to 14 641. By contrast, NET LENGTH on JPY futures slipped -363 contracts to 44 629. Concerning commodity currencies,  AUD drifted to NET SHORT of 1 467 contracts Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -3 111 contracts to 11 647 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures climbed +2 326 contracts to 16 096 contracts.

