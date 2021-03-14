CFTC Commitments of Traders -Net Short of USD Index Futures Fell as Rising Yields Lent Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 9, NET SHORT of USD Index futures fell -1 216 contracts to 8 887. Speculative long positions gained +2 992 contracts while shorts were up 1 776 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -24 024 contracts to 101 964. NET LENGTH of GBP futures declined -2 171 contract to 33 911.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures increased +2 132 contracts to 14 393 while NET LENGTH on JPY futures plunged -12 756 contracts to 6 514. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures increased +2 034 contracts to 8 075. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +718 contracts to 17 126 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -4 346 contracts to 10 981 contracts.