Sun, Mar 14, 2021 @ 09:57 GMT
Home Action Insight Special Topics CFTC Commitments of Traders -Net Short of USD Index Futures Fell as...

CFTC Commitments of Traders -Net Short of USD Index Futures Fell as Rising Yields Lent Support

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 9, NET SHORT of USD Index futures fell -1 216 contracts to 8 887. Speculative long positions gained +2 992 contracts while shorts were up 1 776 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -24 024 contracts to 101 964. NET LENGTH of GBP futures declined -2 171 contract to 33 911.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures increased +2 132 contracts to 14 393 while NET LENGTH on JPY futures plunged -12 756 contracts to 6 514. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET SHORT for AUD futures increased +2 034 contracts to 8 075. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +718 contracts to 17 126 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -4 346 contracts to 10 981 contracts.

 

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.