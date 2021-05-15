Sat, May 15, 2021 @ 08:09 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher CAD Increased Markedly

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 11, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +368 contracts to 2 423. Speculative long positions gained +5 095 contracts while shorts were up +4 727 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures jumped +9 078 contracts to 93 907. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose +8 328 contracts to 28 176.

On safe-haven currencies, CHF futures shifted to NET SHORT of 2 851 contracts. NET SHORT of JPY futures added +236 contracts 41 728. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures gained +940 contracts to 2 416. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +756 contracts to 9 344. NET LENGTH of CAD futures rallied +12 682 contracts to 38 629 during the week.

