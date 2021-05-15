CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher CAD Increased Markedly

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 11, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +368 contracts to 2 423. Speculative long positions gained +5 095 contracts while shorts were up +4 727 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures jumped +9 078 contracts to 93 907. NET LENGTH of GBP futures rose +8 328 contracts to 28 176.

On safe-haven currencies, CHF futures shifted to NET SHORT of 2 851 contracts. NET SHORT of JPY futures added +236 contracts 41 728. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures gained +940 contracts to 2 416. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +756 contracts to 9 344. NET LENGTH of CAD futures rallied +12 682 contracts to 38 629 during the week.