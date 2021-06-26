Sat, Jun 26, 2021 @ 13:09 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Major Currencies Weakened against USD on Hawkish Fed

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 22, NET SHORT of USD index futures decreased -1 793 contracts. Speculative long positions slipped -1 114 contracts while shorts were down -2 907 contracts. The greenback gained ground after the Fed turned more hawkish in the June meeting. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -29 129 contracts to 89 057. NET LENGTH of GBP futures plunged -14 243 contracts to 17 927. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures gained +4 165 contracts to 13 552 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +7 012 contracts to 53 862. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures dipped -305 contracts to 17 575. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +21 contracts to 3 286. NET LENGTH of CAD futures fell -1 029 contracts to 43 225 during the week.

