CFTC Commitments of Traders – Major Currencies Weakened against USD on Hawkish Fed

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 22, NET SHORT of USD index futures decreased -1 793 contracts. Speculative long positions slipped -1 114 contracts while shorts were down -2 907 contracts. The greenback gained ground after the Fed turned more hawkish in the June meeting. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -29 129 contracts to 89 057. NET LENGTH of GBP futures plunged -14 243 contracts to 17 927. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures gained +4 165 contracts to 13 552 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +7 012 contracts to 53 862. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures dipped -305 contracts to 17 575. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH added +21 contracts to 3 286. NET LENGTH of CAD futures fell -1 029 contracts to 43 225 during the week.

