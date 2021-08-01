CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Short of GBP Futures will Likely Trim Next Week

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended July 27, NET SHORT of USD index futures rose +4 353 contracts to 16 541. Speculative long positions added +2 976 contracts while shorts decreased -1 377 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -7 696 contracts to 38 126. GBP futures’ NET SHORT gained +2 187 contracts to 5 684. British pound’s rebound signals that its net shorts would likely trim.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures added +447 contracts to 8 489 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +4 203 contracts to 59 934. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +3 657 contracts to 39 347. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -1 635 contracts to 1 421. NET LENGTH of CAD futures slumped -7 541 contracts to 5 374 during the week.

