CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Short of GBP Futures will Likely Trim Next Week

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended July 27, NET SHORT of USD index futures rose +4 353 contracts to 16 541. Speculative long positions added +2 976 contracts while shorts decreased -1 377 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -7 696 contracts to 38 126. GBP futures’ NET SHORT gained +2 187 contracts to 5 684. British pound’s rebound signals that its net shorts would likely trim.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures added +447 contracts to 8 489 while NET SHORT of JPY futures rose +4 203 contracts to 59 934. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +3 657 contracts to 39 347. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -1 635 contracts to 1 421. NET LENGTH of CAD futures slumped -7 541 contracts to 5 374 during the week.

