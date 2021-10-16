CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risk Currency Rebounded on Bargain-Hunting

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended October 12, NET LENGTH of USD index futures rose +3 306 contracts to 35 062. Bets increased modestly on both sides. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures dropped -3 936 contracts to 18 398. Speculative shorts gained +5 693 contract while shorts added +1 575. GBP futures’ NET SHORT also sank -8 039 contracts to 11 979.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF future dropped -2 707 contracts to 12 972 while that of JPY futures soared +12 940 contracts to 76 634. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures decreased -2 371 contracts to 87 608. NET LENGTH for NZD futures added +692 contracts to 8 748 during the week. CAD futures’ NET SHORT added +994 contracts to 27 860.

