CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risk Currencies All Got Dumped

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 23, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +867 contracts to 35 775. Bets on both sides dropped slightly. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures jumped 12 626 contracts to 18 452 while that of GBP futures increased +2 980 contracts to 34 579. The market is concerned that the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, could be more infectious and might lead to renewed lockdown and restrictive measures.

On safe-haven currencies, NET SHORT of CHF futures gained +2 487 contracts to 11 376 while that of JPY futures rose +4 127 contracts to 97 253. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +2 112 contracts to 63 265. NET LENGTH for NZD futures slipped -26 contracts to 13 939 during the week. CAD futures drifted to NET SHORT od 3 135 contracts to 3 135.