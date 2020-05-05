For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.15% against the USD and closed at USD1710.30 per ounce, amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1703.00, with gold trading 0.43% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1694.87, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1686.73. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1718.57, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1734.13.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.