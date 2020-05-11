General Trend:

  • New virus outbreaks hurt efforts to reopen the global economy; notes new infections in South Korea, Germany and China – FT
  • US President Trump may comment on China and trade this week [Reminder from May 6th: Pres Trump said: China may or may not keep the trade deal; next week we can report on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the deal]
  • Japanese automakers track Friday’s gains in the US; Others sectors moving higher in Japan include Marine/Transportation, Real Estate and Iron/Steel.
  • Early gainers in Shanghai include Telecom Services and Consumer Discretionary companies
  • Companies moving higher in Hong Kong include technology, energy, gaming and property firms
  • Geely rises as China passenger vehicle sales improved in April
  • Gainers in Australia include Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Financial firms
  • NZ PM confirms easing of lockdown measures to level 2 [from level 3]

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened +0.3%
  • (NZ) New Zealand Apr Card Spending Retail m/m: -46.8% v -50.1%e; Total m/m: -48.0% v -8.7% prior
  • CIM.AU Reports Q1 Net (A$) 166M v 181M y/y; Rev 3.3B v 3.4B y/y
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$62.9B v A$65.9B prior
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$785M to banking system through repos v A$1.78B prior
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skips bond buying for second consecutive session
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$450M v NZ$450M prior in government bonds as part of QE
  • (AU) China said to consider imposing tariffs on imports of barley from Australia – financial press
  • (NZ) New Zealand May Prelim ANZ Business Confidence: -45.6 v -66.6 prior
  • SKC.NZ CEO Stephens: Will commence consultation on a proposal to reduce the number of staff by ~700 (~33% of Auckland staff) to ensure the business is prepared to operate in the new environment

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%
  • (JP) Japan govt reported to be compiling 2nd extra budget to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to pass in current diet session – Nikkei
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions from Apr 27th decision: High priority task is to prevent companies from going bankrupt and jobs lost; timing of hitting inflation target to be delayed may face contractions in GDP as seen during Great Depression in 1930s
  • (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: State of Emergency could be declared again if new casts “shoot up”
  • (JP) Japan PM Abe: Decision on whether and what additional stimulus steps are needed will be made taking into account how many prefectures are able to end their state of emergency
  • (JP) Japan Govt will apply new foreign investment rules to companies that manufacture avigan – Japan press
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: raises buying of 3-5 yr JGBs

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.4%
  • (KR) South Korea Apr Foreigners sold a net KRW5.4T in local stocks (3rd consecutive month) – Yonhap
  • (KR) South Korea May 1-10th Exports y/y: -46.3% v -18.6% prior, Imports y/y: -37.2% v -13.0% prior

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%
  • (CN) China PBOC Q1 Monetary Report: Will step up counter-cyclical adjustment to support the real economy and fend off risks; Restoring development of the real economy will be put at a more prominent position
  • (CN) For May 9th China reported its first coronavirus case in Wuhan since Apr 3rd (as part of 14 reported for the day) – press
  • (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for May 7th: 17 additional case (7 imported) v 14 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 0 prior; Additional Asymptomatic cases: 12 v 20 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips Reserve Repo Operations for the 25th consecutive session; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0769 v 7.0788 prior
  • (CN) China Vice premier Liu He, US Treasury Sec Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer spoke on Friday on bilateral trade; China is not close to meeting US purchase demands under Phase 1 trade deal; all parties vowed to implement their trade deal and boost cooperation on public health – SCMP

Other

  • (SA) Saudi Arabia will raise its VAT from 5% to 15%, effective July 1st; To cut spending by SAR100B

North America

  • (US) US Govt in talks with US chip makers about expanding and accelerating plans for chip factories in the US, amid concerns about relying too much over overseas manufacturing – press
  • (US) Trump: Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. “FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX” Great news for all! – tweet
  • (US) Vice president Pence to self isolate after his aide tested positive for coronavirus; Fauci also said to be doing a “modified” quarantine after “low risk” contact with Pence’s spokeswoman – press
  • (US) US Treasury Sec Mnuchin said unemployment situation is temporary, the reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better – Fox News

Europe

  • (UK) Govt to extend wages subsidy scheme to September – UK press
  • (IE) Ireland Apr Construction PMI: 4.5 v 28.9 prior (record low)
  • (CH) SNB President Jordan: Swiss National Bank has no alternative to its ultra expansive monetary policy, with the coronavirus crisis putting “enormous” appreciation pressure on the safe haven Swiss franc – press

Levels as of 1:15ET

  • Hang Seng +1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi -0.2%; Nikkei225 +1.5%; ASX 200 +1.6%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +1.2%
  • EUR 1.0851-1.0825; JPY 107.02-106.53; AUD 0.6562-0.6514; NZD 0.6156-0.6123
  • Commodity Futures: Gold -0.5% at $1,704/oz; Crude Oil -1.6% at $24.34/brl; Copper 0.0% at $2.41/lb
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

