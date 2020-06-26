For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.07% against the USD and closed at 1.2424, despite fears over second wave of coronavirus infections and concerns over Brexit deal.

On the data front, UK’s CBI distributive trades survey realised advanced to -37.0% in June, less than market forecast and compared to -50.0% in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1.2420, with the GBP trading slightly lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2385, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2349. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2460, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2499.

Amid lack of macroeconomic releases in the UK today, investor sentiment would be determined by global macroeconomic factors.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.