For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 1.38% against the USD and closed at USD19.47 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 19.44, with silver trading 0.15% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 19.16, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 18.88. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 19.77, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 20.09.
The white metal is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.