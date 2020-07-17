For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.40% against the JPY and closed at 107.32.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 107.26, with the USD trading 0.06% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 106.95, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 106.63. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 107.49, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 107.71.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Amid a lack of macroeconomic releases in the Japan today, investor sentiment would be determined by global macroeconomic factors.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.