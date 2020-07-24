The week ended on a high note for British fundamentals. The British pound shrugged off the strong numbers, but nevertheless GBP/USD has enjoyed a strong week. The pair has climbed 1.3%, its best weekly gain since early June.

Retail sales and PMIs head higher

Retail sales, the primary gauge of consumer spending, has recovered nicely since its plunge of 18.1% back in April. The indicator climbed 12.0% in May and was even stronger in June, with a gain of 13.9%. There was more good news on the manufacturing and services fronts. The Manufacturing PMI accelerated from 52.0 to 53.6, while Services PMI rose from 51.4 to 56.6. Both readings were above the 50.0 level, which separates contraction from expansion.

The US dollar has been broadly weaker in recent weeks and the British pound has taken full advantage, with gains of 2.8% in July. Although the British economy is not in great shape, investors have not flocked to the safe-haven greenback, despite the severe global economic conditions. If upcoming British events continue to point upwards, GBP/USD could move to higher ground.

GBP/USD Technical

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2758, up 0.13% on the day. The pair has shown limited movement in the Asian and European sessions