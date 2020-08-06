General Trend:

  • Decliners in HK include Utility, Gaming, Telecom, Tech and Financial firms
  • Gainers in Australia include Resource and Energy cos.
  • Shanghai Composite declined by -0.4% during morning session; Consumer shares were among the decliners
  • Kweichow Moutai declined amid renewed reporting related to the bidding up of liquor prices
  • LARGAN Precision (Apple supplier) rises over 5% after issuing Jul sales data
  • China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thursday
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expected to cut rates by 25bps (according to 1 poll)

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened +0.2%
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offers to buy total of A$500M in bonds v A$500M prior; Offers to buy bonds due 2022,2023 and 2024
  • (AU) Victoria Premier: Victoria red meat operations to be cut to 66% capacity; Poultry operations to run at 80% capacity
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Q3 Inflation Expectation Survey: 2-year Outlook: 1.4% v 1.2% prior

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +0.4%, Shanghai Composite +0.1%
  • (CN) China Daily: Price control can curb realty sector speculation; people ought to pay closer attention to new developments and new problems in the real estate market
  • (US) President Trump: Hong Kong will now dry up and fail (from Aug 5th)
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9438 v 6.9752 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips reverse repos v Skips reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY50B v Net drain CNY30B prior (4th straight skip)

Japan

  • Nikkei225 opened -0.2%
  • Nintendo [7974.JP]: Reported to raise switch output targets to 25M units – Press [expected to report earnings later today]
  • AstraZeneca [AZN.UK]: Reportedly Japan govt is near deal to secure vaccine supply from AstraZeneca – Nikkei
  • (JP) BOJ Kuroda: Coronavirus has had a severe economic impact globally – webinar comments (from Aug 5th)
  • (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: second major wave of coronavirus has arrived (from Aug 5th)
  • (JP) Japan PM Abe: It is too early to discuss personnel issues, must focus on coronavirus; There are many infections in young Japanese; Our treatment options are expanding
  • (JP) Japan Aichi prefecture Govt: reported to have announced state of emergency on August 6th – Press

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.5%
  • (KR) South Korea Jun Current Account: +$6.9B v $2.3B prior (largest surplus since Oct 2019); Balance of Goods (BOP): $5.9B v $2.5B prior
  • (KR) South Korea denied report that 2021 budget may rise by 10%

Other Asia

  • (PH) Philippines Q2 GDP Q/Q: -15.2% v -11.8%e; Y/Y: -16.5% v -9.4%e (enters technical recession)

North America

  • (US) Fed’s Mester (hawk, voter): Bond buying and forward guidance can provide more stimulus; Recent high frequency data signal activity has slowed; Additional forward guidance in September to hinge on economy

Europe

  • (IE) Ireland July Services PMI: 51.9 v 39.7 prior (1st expansion in 5 months)

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, -0.6%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -1.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi +1.2%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.5%
  • EUR 1.1885-1.1862 ; JPY 105.62-105.46 ; AUD 0.7214-0.7182 ;NZD 0.6659-0.6628
  • Gold +0.6% at $2,048/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $42.16/brl; Copper -0.5% at $2.9028/lb
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided.

