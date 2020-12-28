Mon, Dec 28, 2020 @ 12:37 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis The Market Is Optimistic. Political Decisions Support The Stock Market. The Dollar...

The Market Is Optimistic. Political Decisions Support The Stock Market. The Dollar Is Decreasing

By JustForex

The incumbent president Donald Trump dropped his criticism concerning the pandemic aid bill and signed it in its original form. The market instantly cheered up. The S&P 500 futures returned to their annual maximum in the Asian session.

The signing of the law prevents further delay in stimulating the economy and heightens optimism. The US Treasury bond yields continued to rise. The Treasuries hit 0.950%.

Another positive news is the anticipation of the signing of a deal between the EU and the UK. The foreign exchange and credit markets don’t reach that much so far. It seems that investors have fully taken into account these factors and the news has already been evaluated by the foreign exchange and credit market in advance. Now economists will focus on the details of this deal, where not everything is so positive for the British economy. Apparently, only Boris Johnson made concessions in the field of fisheries, without receiving reciprocal concessions from the EU.

Difficulties in the industrial sphere of Britain can arise immediately on the first day of the official withdrawal from the European Union. A vast amount of new regulations can discourage the crossing of goods abroad. The creation of additional regulatory bodies will increase costs.

Major stock indices are trading with increase:

  • S&P 500 (F) 3,716.62 +21.62 +0.59%
  • Dow Jones 30,199.87 +70.04 +0.23%
  • DAX 13,779.80 +192.57 +1.42%
  • FTSE 100 6,502.11 +6.36 +0.10%
JustForexhttps://justforex.com/?utm_source=actionforex&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=analytics
JustForex is a broker which helps people to earn on the financial markets providing them with the beneficial conditions. Being an international broker and working with clients from different countries we understand that every person is unique with his own values, no matter whether he is a trader or a partner. When our team develops the services of the company, we take into account the variety of cultures, nations, trading experience and demands of our clients. JustForex offers several trading account types with a wide choice of trading instruments and everyone can find the most suitable one according to his preferences.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.