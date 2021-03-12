Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 03:58 GMT
ECB Pledges, BoC Punts

By Ashraf Laidi

The ECB kept the size of its EUR 1.85 trillion pandemic bond buying program, ut pledged to step up government bond purchases in the next few months to stem the sharp rise in bond yields and help support the economy. USD resumed its selloff both the DOW and S&P hit new highs, while Nasdaq is breaking above a key trendline resistance of 12980, now facing crucial resistance at 13120/30. All eyes shift to the 30-year US govt bond auction for clues on foreign demand for longer debt maturities.

The BOC offered few hints about what’s coming next while holding rates steady. There was some speculation they could dial down the bloated QE program but most were waiting for new forecasts in April anyway. There’s no doubt those forecasts will be better as the BOC acknowledged in its statement that the economy has been more resilient and said Q1 GDP will likely be positive. CAD initially slumped on no changes to QE but later rallied to finish near the best levels of the day on USD weakness, commodity strength and risk appetite. The risk is that’s not enough of yields rise.

Ashraf Laidi
Ashraf Laidi is an independent strategist and trader, founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd and author of "Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis". He is the former chief global strategist at City Index / FX Solutions, where he focused on foreign exchange and global macro developments pertaining to central bank policies, sovereign debt and intermarket dynamics. Ashraf had also served as Chief Strategist at CMC Markets, where he headed a global team of analysts and led seminars and trainings in four continents. His insights on currencies and commodities won him several #1 rankings with FXWeek and Reuters. Prior to CMC Markets, Laidi monitored the performance of a multi-FX portfolio at the United Nations, assessed sovereign and project investment risk with Hagler Bailly and the World Bank, and analyzed emerging market bonds at Reuters. Laidi also created the first 24-hour currency web site for traders and researchers alike on the eve of the creation of the euro. Laidi's analysis of currency markets stand out based on his distinct style in bridging the fundamental and technical aspects of the markets. Laidi regularly appears on CNBC TV (US, Europe, Arabia and Asia/Pacific), Bloomberg TV (US, Asia/Pacific, France and Spain), BNN, PBSs Nightly Business Report, and BBC. His insights also appear in the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and Barrons. He has given numerous interviews and lectures in Arabic, French, and to audiences spanning from Canada, Central America and Asia/Pacific.

