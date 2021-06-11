Forward Guidance: Canadian Inflation Pressures Holding Steady ahead of Economy’s Re-Opening

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We expect next week’s inflation report to show the headline rate held firm at 3.4% in May—matching April’s rise. This would mark the strongest back-to-back increases in a decade, although the jump is off of an exceptionally low base set a year ago, when activity ground to a halt during the initial COVID wave. Surging year-over-year growth in energy prices is expected to be ‘transitory’ and will begin to ease going forward. But policy makers will nevertheless be watching carefully for any signs that underlying, more broadly-based, price growth is firming up.

By our own count, more than 50% of the goods and services in the consumer basket posted price increases above 2% in April compared to a year earlier. That’s before the surge in household demand that’s expected to happen as virus containment measures ease in second half of this year. The Bank of Canada’s preferred core measures are likely to edge higher once again—with the ‘median’ and ‘trim’ measures already running above 2%.

