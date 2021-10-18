Inflation Risks and the Rate Conundrum, Dollar Hangs in There

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Risk evaporates and US Industrial production disappoints

Market sentiment has softened and the dollar remains subdued. Expectations that the Fed is preparing to taper is keeping the reserve currency afloat as well as the push up in the 10-year yield close to 1.62%. Inflation risks seem to be pushing central banks to take action, as markets are pricing in interest rate hikes in the later parts of 2022.

US industrial production in September was much weaker, coming in at -1.3% against a forecast of 0.3%, while the Capacity Utilization rate also ticked lower to 75.2%, down from 76.4%. It appears rising energy costs have left their mark.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The dollar index is consolidating around the 94.00 handle while the euro is struggling just beneath the $1.1600 barrier. The yen is static at 114.30 per dollar.

Governor Bailey signalled that the BOE is gearing up to raise interest rates to tackle growing inflation risks. Although inflation was viewed as transitory, elevated energy prices are boosting inflation and prolonging its effects. He reiterated that the BOE will need to act if risks to medium-term inflation and expectations change. Forecasts of more than double the BOE’s target rate of 2%, is on the table, especially as the energy crisis persists and supply shortages endure. Moreover, inflation is also viewed in the record high house prices, which were reflected in Britain’s HPI index of 1.8% for October, jumping from the previous month at 0.3%. Surprisingly, the pound appears paralyzed around the $1.3730, not capitalising on the news.

Inflation worries and commodity currencies

New Zealand’s Q3 headline inflation figures shot to 2.2%, beating expectations of 1.5%, which caused the kiwi to drop to 0.7050. With an environment close to full employment, growing house prices and supply chain issues persisting, the cost of living has rocketed and rumours have it that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will have to reassess its stance towards interest rate hikes. So the growing uncertainty may be hurting the currency.

China’s growth lagged in the Q3 as the country dealt with setbacks from the property sector and an energy crisis. The gross domestic product, which is a gauge of the health of the economy, expanded by 4.9% from last year, missing the forecast and was down from the previous quarter of 7.9%. Its unemployment rate improved, dropping to 4.9%, from 5.1%, while September retail sales beat last year’s figure, coming in at 4.4%. If these risks drag out, the effects could start to weigh on commodity heavy currencies. The aussie has retreated to 0.7386 and Australia’s Monetary Policy meeting minutes are due at 00:30 GMT. So we may see slight volatility in the aussie just after midnight.

WTI oil futures remain buoyant around $83.20 per barrel after seven weeks of gains due to the energy crisis around coal and natural gas prices, while gold is holding around the $1,764/oz mark. The black liquid is soaring as an energy crisis produces painfully rising costs across the globe. The loonie edged marginally lower on a miss in new housing projects that came in at 251K, as opposed to the expectations of 265K. The USD/CAD pair is currently at C$1.2380.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Cunliffe is speaking at 14:30 GMT, while the Bank of Canada’s business outlook report is also planned at that time, which could shed some light on the robustness of the Canadian economy, whose currency is heavily affected by oil.

Governing Council Member Lane is speaking at 15:40 GMT and investors may be listening out for clues around future monetary policy.

At 00:30 GMT, Australia’s monetary policy meeting minutes will be released.