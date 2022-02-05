Sat, Feb 05, 2022 @ 04:53 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Omicron Not Enough to Crash the Payroll...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Omicron Not Enough to Crash the Payroll Party

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Omicron Not Enough to Crash the Payroll Party

  • This week ushered in a broad range of economic indicators that covered everything from supply chains to the housing market, but needless to say it was the labor market that was top of mind. Nonfarm payrolls rose 467K in January, which was not only nearly four times the consensus estimate but also well ahead of any forecast. JOLTS and nonfarm productivity pointed to a strong and thriving labor force, while January’s ISM surveys and construction spending data affirmed that we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to supply chain struggles and higher prices.
  • Next week: NFIB Small Business (Tuesday), Trade Balance (Tuesday), CPI (Thursday)

International: Central Banks Take Center Stage

  • The Bank of England delivered a hawkish monetary policy announcement, raising its policy rate by 25 bps, but with several policymakers dissenting in favor of a larger move. Given the hawkish announcement, we now expect the Bank of England to raise rates by more and earlier than previously. The European Central Bank held monetary policy steady but said inflation risks were to the upside, signaling it would re-assess its policy outlook in March.
  • Next week: Brazil CPI (Wednesday), Mexico Overnight Rate (Thursday), U.K. GDP (Friday)

Interest Rate Watch: Shrinking Budget Deficit Leads Treasury to Issue Less Debt

  • The federal budget deficit is narrowing sharply, and as a result, the U.S. Treasury announced this week that it would continue cutting the size of its Treasury security auctions, given the declining financing need.

Topic of the Week: Economic Resiliency and Progress in the Black & African American Community

  • The Black and African American community in the United States has faced significant structural obstacles over the past few centuries that have impeded full economic participation. In commemoration of Black History Month, we look at the recent economic progress the Black and African American community has made, despite these obstacles.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.