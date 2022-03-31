Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 15:14 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanada's Economy Continues to Bounce Back  

Canada’s Economy Continues to Bounce Back  

By TD Bank Financial Group

The Canadian economy expanded by 0.2% month/month (m/m) in January, matching Statistics Canada’s flash estimate. The flash estimate for February showed an even stronger gain of 0.8% m/m.

January’s increase in activity was mixed, with output expanding in 9 of the 20 industries. The goods-producing sector rose 0.8%, while the service-producing sector was flat at 0%.

Construction saw a noticeable jump (2.8%) this month, with residential building construction rising 4.3%. The report noted that “home alterations and improvements along with apartment-type construction (led) the way.”

Wholesale trade was also up on the month, as deliveries of machinery and equipment that feed the construction and commodity industries grew 5.5%.

The accommodation and food services sector was negatively impacted due to Omicron, resulting in a 11.5% drop on the month. Food services and drinking places and accommodation services were down 10.2% and 14.7%, respectively.

Key Implications

And another one! The hits just keep coming, with positive data serially exceeding expectations. Not only did Canada continue to grow through the January Omicron wave and associated lockdowns, but the flash estimate of 0.8% for February shows that the recovery from it is in full swing.

Combining this report with the February employment report further cements our view that the Bank of Canada is right to accelerate its hiking cycle and we look for a 50 basis point hike on April 13th.

Financial markets continue to look favourably on Canada, with Canadian yields above their U.S. counterparts, the TSX outperforming, and the loonie holding on to recent gains. Let the good times roll.

TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.