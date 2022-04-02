Sat, Apr 02, 2022 @ 05:08 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Soaring Price Gauges Turn Up the Pressure...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Soaring Price Gauges Turn Up the Pressure on the Fed

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Soaring Price Gauges Turn Up the Pressure on the Fed

  • The Fed’s difficult job got harder this week. Its preferred inflation gauge set another fresh 40-year record high, while the ISM prices paid measure shot up 11.5 points to 87.1. Payrolls increased 431K in March with steep upward revisions that lifted the past two months’ gains, but personal income is not quite keeping pace with price increases. Small wonder, the yield curve temporarily inverted, a sign the bond market is losing faith in a soft landing.
  • Next week: Trade Balance (Tue.), ISM Services (Tue.), FOMC Meeting Minutes (Wed.)

International: Eurozone Inflation Continues to Accelerate

  • Eurozone March CPI inflation quickened more than expected to 7.5% year-over-year, driven by higher energy prices, with other price gains more modest. Still, the overall rate of inflation should see a timely move by the European Central Bank to less accommodative monetary policy despite a mixed growth outlook. Sentiment surveys from China and Japan were soft in tone, suggesting subdued growth from those economies during the first quarter.
  • Next week: Mexico CPI (Thu.), Brazil CPI (Fri.), Canadian Employment (Fri.)

Credit Market Insights: Mortgage Rates Accelerate in March as Homebuyers Rush to Lock In

  • Thirty-year mortgage rates reached 4.67% this week, the highest level in over three years. The quarter-of-a-percent increase from last week’s 4.42% reading has 30-year mortgage rates on a breakneck pace to reach the 5% mark, a level not seen since February 2011. The white-hot housing market, although resilient, has not been entirely immune to the effects of rising mortgage rates.

Topic of the Week: Russia-Europe Gas Standoff Puts the Pressure on American Producers

  • The economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued this week with Putin targeting the EU’s heavy dependence on Russian energy sources. President Biden has committed to ramping up U.S. production to cover the gap and released a historic 180 million barrels of oil to help lower domestic prices, but capacity constraints and soaring domestic inflation present headwinds.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.