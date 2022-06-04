Sat, Jun 04, 2022 @ 05:36 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Economic Storm Clouds or Just a Brisk...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Economic Storm Clouds or Just a Brisk Inflationary Headwind?

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Economic Storm Clouds or Just a Brisk Inflationary Headwind?

  • Nonfarm payroll growth exceeded expectations in May, with employers adding 390,000 jobs. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, but labor force growth edged higher and wages rose only modestly. Most of this week’s other reports also came in above expectations, with the ISM manufacturing index rising 0.7 points to 56.1 and factory orders posting solid, broad-based gains.
  • Next week: Trade Balance (Tues), CPI (Fri), U. of Mich. Sentiment (Fri)

International: Hawkish Hike from the Bank of Canada, Mixed Data in the Emerging Markets

  • The Bank of Canada delivered a 50 bps policy rate hike to 1.50%, and the accompanying statement was more hawkish than market participants expected. In emerging markets, data from China this week suggest the worst may be behind, as May PMI data revealed a modest uptick in sentiment. While China’s economy is showing tentative signs of stabilization, Brazil is showing signs that activity is decelerating.
  • Next week: European Central Bank (Thurs), Mexico Inflation (Thurs), Brazil Inflation (Thurs)

Credit Market Insights: Federal Student Loans Brought to the Forefront Again

  • On Wednesday, the Federal Department of Education announced that it will discharge $5.8B in federal student loans. These targeted actions do not broadly effect American balance sheets or the macroeconomy—$5.8B in federal student loans is a small fraction of the $1.6T in total student loan debt.

Topic of the Week: The Growing Economic Influence of the LGBTQ+ Community

  • Organized protests like the “Stonewall Uprising” have brought attention to the countless injustices that have been, and continue to be, inflicted on individuals identifying as LGBTQ+. The events that transpired 53 years ago were a pivotal moment in the long fight for equal rights. To commemorate Pride Month in 2022, we explore the growing economic influence of the LGBTQ+ community.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.