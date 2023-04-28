EURJPY Climbs to Its Highest in Over 8 Years

On Friday morning, the EURJPY rose above 149 yen per euro on news from Japan. There, unemployment rose to 2.8% (expected 2.5%, last month 2.6%, a year ago 2.6%), it was higher only in the summer of 2021 (2.9%).
Market participants also followed the meeting of the Bank of Japan, which is now managed by Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the Bank of Japan said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates. However, at the same time it became known that the bank will conduct a “broad review of monetary policy.”
It is possible that this revision will lay the groundwork for Kazuo Ueda’s phasing out of the massive stimulus program pursued by his predecessor.
Perhaps the level of 148 yen per euro (1), which previously served as resistance, will now become a support for the bulls to try to break through the psychological mark of 150 yen per euro. In 2014, this mark turned out to be unattainable for them.