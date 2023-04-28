Fri, Apr 28, 2023 @ 10:27 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEURJPY Climbs to Its Highest in Over 8 Years

EURJPY Climbs to Its Highest in Over 8 Years

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On Friday morning, the EURJPY rose above 149 yen per euro on news from Japan. There, unemployment rose to 2.8% (expected 2.5%, last month 2.6%, a year ago 2.6%), it was higher only in the summer of 2021 (2.9%).

Market participants also followed the meeting of the Bank of Japan, which is now managed by Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the Bank of Japan said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates. However, at the same time it became known that the bank will conduct a “broad review of monetary policy.”

It is possible that this revision will lay the groundwork for Kazuo Ueda’s phasing out of the massive stimulus program pursued by his predecessor.

Perhaps the level of 148 yen per euro (1), which previously served as resistance, will now become a support for the bulls to try to break through the psychological mark of 150 yen per euro. In 2014, this mark turned out to be unattainable for them.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.