GBP/USD Dips after Disappointing UK Inflation

UK headline inflation falls but the core rate jumps

US debt ceiling impasse continues, boosting US dollar

GBP/USD is down for a third straight day, trading at 1.2374, down 0.33%. Earlier, GBP/USD touched a low of 1.2369, its lowest level since April 18th. The FOMC releases the minutes of the May meeting later today.

UK inflation a mixed bag

The closely-watched UK inflation report for April was a disappointment. There was some good news as headline inflation fell to 8.7%, down sharply from 10.1%. Hopefully, this is the end, finally, of inflation in double-digit territory. Still, the reading was above the estimate of 8.2%.

There was nothing positive about core CPI, which is the more important gauge of inflation. The core rate jumped from 6.2% to 6.8%. Forecasters had expected core CPI to remain at 6.2% and the unexpected rise is clearly a big step backward for the Bank of England in its tenacious battle with inflation. Governor Bailey is speaking at two public engagements today, and we can expect him to make mention of the inflation report.

The BoE has raised rates by 1% this year, bringing the cash rate to 5.25%, but inflation has proven to be persistent. The IMF has projected that UK inflation would fall to around 5% by the end of the year and drop to the 2% target by the middle of 2025. It will be a bumpy road to restore low inflation, and the BoE will probably have to raise rates again in June, unless core inflation surprises dramatically on the downside.

US debt ceiling impasse continues

US lawmakers continue to fight over the debt ceiling, as US Treasury Secretary Yellen has warned that the ceiling could be reached on June 1st, which doesn’t leave a lot of time for an agreement. Republicans have said Yellen’s date isn’t accurate, but even if the deadline is a week or two later, Congress seems to be playing with fire to score political points. Investors are worried, and stock markets are down while safe-havens such as gold and the US dollar are higher. We’ve seen this movie before, and Congress has always reached a deal before the deadline. Still, we can expect risk sentiment to slide and the US dollar to gain ground the longer we go without a deal.

GBP/USD Technical