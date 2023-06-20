BTCUSD Analysis: Positivity Has Returned to the Markets, But for How Long?

Tue, Jun 20, 2023 @ 16:53 GMT
FXOpen
FXOpen

The price of bitcoin is rising to the highs of June after a sharp drop that happened due to SEC lawsuits against the Binance and Coinbase exchanges.

Fortunately for crypto investors, the situation did not go according to the worst-case scenario. The court did not freeze Binance.US funds, giving the regulator and exchanges the opportunity to find a compromise. But if it does, what kind of compromise will it find and when? It is not surprising that we will be able to witness the massive relocation of crypto companies from the US:

→ To the UK. This week, the House of Lords of England approved the FSMB cryptocurrency regulation project, which has been under consideration since June 2022. Now the document must be approved in Parliament and sent to the king for signature. This month, by the way, venture capital firm a16z announced plans to open its first office in London later this year, citing a more predictable business environment.

→ To the UAE. VARA, the world’s first independent regulator of virtual assets, operates there. As of January 2023, there were over 500 cryptocurrency startups operating in Dubai.

→ To Hong Kong, where the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) approved a loyal licensing regime for virtual asset trading platforms.

→ To Europe, where the principles of regulation of the cryptocurrency market are laid down in Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA).

Meanwhile, the bitcoin chart shows that the market has formed a false breakout of the USD 25k psychological level. We wrote about this option on June 15th.

After the puncture, against the backdrop of a weakening dollar and news about crypto regulation, the price of bitcoin rose to USD 27k per coin. However, the upside momentum may fade as it approaches 27,800, where the 50% of the A→B decline lies. In addition, the activity of the bears can be facilitated by the upper border of the descending channel (shown in red).

