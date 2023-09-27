Stocks Down, USD Up

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Investors continue to dump stocks and buy US dollars on looming uncertainty regarding whether the US government will be shut in three days. There is progress regarding a 6-week short-term funding deal, but getting an approval from the Senate will be a challenge. In the meantime, falling savings, rising theft and delinquencies hint at the growing cost-of-living crisis whereas the central banks’ inflation fight is certainly not over just yet.

The looming government shutdown talks continue feeding into a stronger US dollar. US politicians have agreed to a 6-week short-term funding to keep the government running for another month and a half, but getting approval from the full Senate will be a challenge with far-right Republicans’ determination to ‘shoot it down if it reaches the floor’.

The S&P 500 fell to the lowest levels since the beginning of June and the Stoxx 600 could slip below 445 due to slowing European activity, waning Chinese demand, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) pledge to keep the monetary policy tight until inflation comes down significantly. The euro’s depreciation makes inflation harder to ease along with rising energy prices.

After a few sessions of consolidation, and despite a more than 1.5-mio-barrel build in US crude inventories last week, US crude is upbeat this morning, again. The barrel of American crude is trading above the $92 level, as the European nat gas futures flirt with the 200-DMA. The EURUSD lost around 6.5% since the July peak. Oversold market conditions call for consolidation, or recovery, yet appetite in the US dollar remains too strong to let the other currencies breathe. And if this is not enough bad news, the EU is now investigating the degree to which China has subsidized EV manufacturers. Tesla is clearly in a hot seat, but not only. Some European carmakers including Renault and BMW also have joint ventures in China and will be probed. The cherry on top, VW announced to cut EV output at German sites due to lacking demand. All this to say, there is little place to go in the market other than the FTSE 100, which could at least take advantage of the energy rally.

The combination of higher energy and stronger dollar has well pushed inflation in Australia to 5.2% in August, up from 4.9% printed a month earlier -which was a 17-month low. We could see a similar upturn in global inflation metrics due to rising oil prices. The Eurozone data will soon be coming in. Unfortunately for the Aussie, the uptick in inflation won’t prevent it from getting smashed against the US dollar. The pair will likely test and take out the September support of 0.6360.