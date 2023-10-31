Tue, Oct 31, 2023 @ 15:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Playing With Fire Continues

USD/JPY Analysis: Playing With Fire Continues

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, the Nikkei newspaper reported that the Bank of Japan is considering adjusting its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

This provoked a strengthening of the yen (1). The USD/JPY rate dropped to a two-week extreme of 148.8 per US dollar in anticipation of news from the Bank of Japan.

The news followed this morning (2). The Bank of Japan kept interest rates at -0.1% and also said the 1% ceiling on the benchmark 10-year yield would be an upper bound rather than a hard limit.

As a result of the Bank’s decision, the USD/JPY rate returned to the area above 150 yen per US dollar.

Wherein:

  • the price formed a false breakout of the ascending channel (shown in blue). The decline to the level of USD 149 formed a trap for the bears, who are forced to come out of losses today, thereby pushing USD/JPY even higher;
  • if the momentum continues, the price may reach the channel median line.

Thus, the upward trend may develop, the main danger for which will be (usually unexpected) statements by officials from the Ministry of Finance and/or the Bank of Japan, which could provoke sharp fluctuations like what has happened in recent days.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.