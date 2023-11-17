Fri, Nov 17, 2023 @ 13:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGBP/USD Edges Lower on Soft UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD Edges Lower on Soft UK Retail Sales

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • UK retail sales decline unexpectedly
  • GBP/USD edges lower

The British pound is trading lower on Friday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2381, down 0.27%.

The pound has shown sharp swings this week, notably a 1.78% jump on Tuesday after US inflation was weaker than expected, sending the US dollar sharply lower against the majors. The pound is up 1.28% this week.

UK retail sales decline

UK retail sales were expected to bounce back in October, after a revised decline of 1.1% m/m in September. Instead, retail sales declined by 0.3% m/m, missing the market consensus of 0.3%. This was the third decline in four months. Fuel sales were down and consumers are being more cautious in their spending. The wet weather has also dampened consumer spending.

On a yearly basis, retail sales slid by 2.7%, down from a revised 1.3% and much weaker than the market consensus of -1.5%. This marked a 19th straight decline, pointing to a dismal picture of consumer spending which could result in a contraction in fourth-quarter GDP.

Consumer confidence remains deeply pessimistic, as high interest rates and high inflation continue to batter consumers. Inflation has fallen to a two-year low of 4.6%, but consumers continue to see higher and higher prices, which has put a damper on consumer spending.

In the US, the latest economic data points to a gradual slowdown, as seen in this week’s inflation and retail sales prints. Thursday’s unemployment claims were further evidence of this trend, with claims rising to a three-month high at 231,000. US Treasury yields fell on Thursday to 4.45%, down from 4.53%, as speculation continues to rise that the Fed has ended or is very close to ending the current rate-tightening cycle. There are hopes for a soft landing for the US economy, as inflation is falling while growth remains strong, which is the so-called Goldilocks scenario.

GBP/USD Technical

  • GBP/USD is putting pressure on support at 1.2374. Below, there is support at 1.2312
  • 1.2476 and 1.2522 are the next resistance lines

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.