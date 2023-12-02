Sat, Dec 02, 2023 @ 05:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Takes Another Leg Lower

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Takes Another Leg Lower

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Inflation Takes Another Leg Lower

  • The U.S. data this week signaled that the economic expansion remains intact even as inflation continues to slow. The year-ago rates of headline and core PCE inflation were the lowest since March 2021 and April 2021, respectively.

Next week: ISM Services (Tue.), Employment (Fri.), Consumer Sentiment (Fri.)

International: Mixed News on the International Economic Front

  • Eurozone inflation slowed more than expected in November, and Canada’s Q3 GDP unexpectedly declined, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held interest rates steady but offered hawkish policy guidance. China’s manufacturing and services PMIs both slipped in November, while India’s Q3 GDP advanced at a solid pace.
  • Next week: Australia Policy Rate (Tue.), Mexico CPI (Thu.), India Policy Rate (Fri.)

Credit Market Insights: Credit Check: Is It Time to Worry About Credit Card Debt?

  • After paying off credit card debt during the COVID lockdown period, households have levered up at a pace seven times as fast as they did in the prior cycle. Credit card delinquencies are starting to tick higher as well amid the highest average annual percentage rate on credit card debt in data going back to the early 1980s. So, is it time to start worrying about credit card debt?

Topic of the Week: Something in the Beige Tells Me We’re Almost Done

  • The blistering pace of growth in the third quarter is on track to cool in the final months of the year. That is the takeaway from contacts across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts who noted slowing economic activity since early October in the final Beige Book of this year.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.