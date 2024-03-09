Sat, Mar 09, 2024 @ 04:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: G10 Central Banks Sitting Tight

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: G10 Central Banks Sitting Tight

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Labor Market Cooling but Far from Cold

  • With fresh updates on a variety of indicators, particularly those associated with the labor market, the past week’s performance continued to help shape the narrative heading into the March FOMC meeting. Beating expectations, total nonfarm payrolls increased 275K in February.
  • Next week: CPI (Tue.), Retail Sales (Thu.), Industrial Production (Fri.)

International: G10 Central Banks Sitting Tight

This week, both the Bank of Canada and European Central Bank held policy rates steady. Inflation concerns in Canada and the Eurozone will, in our view, see the respective central banks waiting until June to initiate rate cuts. Japan also made headlines this week, but despite buzz growing around the idea of a March rate hike, we maintain our forecast for an April BoJ move.

  • Next week: Brazil CPI (Tue.), U.K. Monthly GDP (Wed.), Sweden CPI (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: Markets Come Around to the Dot Plot

  • Financial markets entered 2024 anticipating more monetary policy easing than the FOMC’s December dot plot signaled. Fast-forward to today and the market’s pricing of rate cuts this year seems more in line with the Fed’s.

Credit Market Insights: Locked and Loaded: NFC Sector Looks Solid

  • Relative to Q1-2022, when interest rates began their ascent, total non-financial corporate debt has expanded 5%. The muted rise has coincided with corporate bond yields that are hovering well above their norms a few years ago. With borrowing costs elevated, why hasn’t business debt shot meaningfully higher?

Topic of the Week: Can’t Grow Old Without Her: Women’s Central Role in a Growing Eldercare Economy

  • To celebrate International Women’s Day, we explore how the aging of the U.S. population stands to affect women as they shoulder a disproportionate share of unpaid care responsibilities but also play an outsized role in providing paid care. As the population rapidly ages, it won’t be able to do so gracefully without her.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.