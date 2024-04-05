Fri, Apr 05, 2024 @ 18:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisECB Preview - An Intention to Cut

ECB Preview – An Intention to Cut

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

We expect the key takeaway from next week’s ECB meeting will be an affirmation of the prevailing ECB narrative, of the ECB on route to deliver a rate cut in June. While this meeting may be considered an interim meeting, and lead to limited market reaction, we expect the ECB to deliver a clear commitment to a June rate cut, in the form of explicit guidance of an ‘intention to cut by 25bp in June’. We expect no guidance will be offered beyond that point on the pace of cuts or the end level of the tightening cycle.

Markets are pricing 1bp for next week’s meeting and 23bp of cuts in June. Our baseline scenario of three cuts of 25bp this year still holds, but see the risks skewed for ECB to deliver less than that this year, due to the sticky underlying inflation.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.