Sat, Jul 20, 2024 @ 04:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: A String of Upside Surprises, but Growth...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: A String of Upside Surprises, but Growth is Slowing in the U.S.

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: A String of Upside Surprises, but Growth is Slowing in the U.S.

  • Retail sales, housing starts and industrial production all surprised to the upside this week. Yet, an uptick in initial jobless claims was a reminder that conditions in the labor market are cooling, which sets the U.S. economy on a path of slower growth in the second half of the year.
  • Next week: Existing & New Home Sales (Tues. and Wed.), GDP (Thurs.), Personal Income and Spending (Fri.)

International: China Is Now on Pace To Miss Its Annual Growth Target

  • This week, GDP data downshifted and pricing pressures subdued in China, reflecting sluggish activity; against this backdrop, we continue to expect that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will ease monetary policy during the rest of 2024 and throughout 2025.
  • Next week: Central Bank of Turkey Policy Rate (Tues.), Bank of Canada Policy Rate (Wed.), Eurozone PMIs (Wed.)

Interest Rate Watch: Treasury Yields: Along for the Ride

  • Through the first half of the year, the incoming data have whipsawed economists, and financial markets have come along for the ride. The see-sawing in Treasury yields over the first half of the year has been all the more notable as the policy rate has remained unchanged; the repricing has been primarily driven by expectations for future policy adjustments.

Topic of the Week: Fear Not, the Consumer IS Downshifting

  • Retail sales data released this week surprised to the upside. Coming on the heels of last week’s news that revolving consumer credit shot up in the latest monthly data, one might reasonably wonder if the consumer is showing fresh resilience. We provide some context to demonstrate that is not, in fact, the case.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.