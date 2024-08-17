Sat, Aug 17, 2024 @ 03:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Fishing in Jackson Hole for Clues About...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Fishing in Jackson Hole for Clues About the Fed Rate Path

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Solid Activity Raises Questions About the Degree of Policy Easing

  • Financial markets were volatile last week as they digested a troubling rise in the unemployment rate in July. The economic calendar this week was packed with solid data that helped quell recession jitters. Inflation continues its gradual descent, and small business optimism has trended higher amid cooler input price growth and steady consumer spending.
  • Next week: Leading Economic Index (Mon.), Existing Home Sales (Thu.), New Home Sales (Fri.)

International: Steady U.K. Growth, Gradual Inflation Slowdown Mean Measured Central Bank Easing

  • This week’s U.K. data were mixed, which we believe keeps the Bank of England on track for a pause in September before resuming rate cuts in November. Q2 GDP grew a respectable 0.6% quarter-over-quarter, employment growth was solid and private sector regular pay growth slowed moderately. We think these factors will keep the Bank of England on hold next month, even as the July CPI showed services and core inflation decelerating a bit more than expected.
  • Next week: Riksbank Policy Rate (Tue.), Canada CPI (Tue.), Eurozone PMIs (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: Fishing in Jackson Hole for Clues About the Fed Rate Path

  • Chair Powell’s highly-anticipated annual speech at Jackson Hole is likely to emphasize how much the inflation and labor market picture have changed in the year since the FOMC took the fed funds target range to 5.00%–5.25%, laying the groundwork for a rate cut at the FOMC’s September meeting.

Topic of the Week: Lower Income Household Liquidity Crunch

  • Amid a slowdown in the labor market, the staying power of the consumer is once again central to the economic outlook. However, consumer purchasing power may be dwindling for lower income households as they face an increasingly constrained availability of liquid assets.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.