NZ Dollar Drifting Ahead of Manufacturing Data

The New Zealand dollar is showing little movement on Thursday. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6139 at the time of writing, up 0.05% on the day.

New Zealand’s Manufacturing PMI expected to improve

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector has been in the doldrums, as the manufacturing PMI has posted 17 consecutive declines. Friday’s PMI is expected to improve to 47 in August, up from 44 in July (a reading below 50 points to contraction). The New Zealand economy has deteriorated and in August the Reserve Bank of New Zealand responded with its first rate cut since March 2020. The RBNZ has joined the club, as most major central banks have lowered rates and the Federal Reserve is poised to do so next week.

The RBNZ will be looking to continue lowering rates, as the cash rate of 5.25% remains high and is weighing on economic activity and households. Inflation has dropped to 3.3%, which is close to the target of between 1% and 3%. The central bank meets next on Oct. 9 and there is pressure on the RBNZ to follow up with a second straight rate cut.

In the US, today’s inflation numbers were a mix. Headline producer prices rose 1.7% Y/Y in August, following a downwardly revised 2.1% gain in July and just below the market estimate of 1.8%. However, core PPI rose from 2.3% to 2.4%, below the estimate of 2.5%. Today’s PPI data didn’t budge the market pricing of a Fed rate cut, with an 87% probability of a 25-bps cut next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Still, not everybody is on board for small cut – JP Morgan is projecting that the Fed will deliver a jumbo 50-bps reduction.

NZD/USD Technical