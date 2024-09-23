AUD/USD Rises to Eight-Month High, RBA Next

The Australian dollar has started the week with gains. AUD/USD touched a high of 0.6850, its highest level this year. In the North American session, the Australian dollar is trading at 0.6842, up 0.51% on the day.

Reserve Bank expected to hold rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to maintain the cash rate at 4.35% at Tuesday’s meeting. The RBA has held rates since November, making it an outlier among the major central banks, most of which have lowered interest rates. Underlying inflation is at 3.9%, much higher than the target of between 2% and 3%. Australia releases August CPI on Wednesday, with headline CPI expected to fall to 2.8%, compared to 3.5% in July.

The RBA was more cautious than other central banks during the rate-tightening cycle and its cash rate peaked one percent below the Federal Reserve. The flip side is that the RBA has been less aggressive as far as cutting rates and Governor Bullock has said that there are no plans to cut before February 2025.

The RBA’s rate hikes have chilled economic growth as consumption has fallen sharply and GDP grew by only 1% in the second quarter. Still, the labor market has remained robust and unemployment is at 4.2%, as large-scale immigration has boosted the economy and helped avoid a recession.

In the US, today’s PMIs had no impact on AUD/USD. The manufacturing PMI slipped to 47.0 in September, down from 47.9 in August and well off the market estimate of 48.5. This was the lowest level in thirteen months as new orders fell sharply. The services sector is in better shape as the PMI ticked lower to 54.4, compared to 54.6 in August and slightly above the market estimate of 54.3.

AUD/USD Technical