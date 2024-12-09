AUD/USD Soars as China’s Inflation Dips

The Australian dollar continues to takes traders on a roller-coaster. AUD/USD has surged 0.85% on Monday, recovering most of the 1% decline on Friday. In the European session, the Australian dollar is trading at 0.6443 at the time of writing.

The week ended with a rebound from US nonfarm payrolls. In November, nonfarm payrolls climbed by

227 thousand, above the market estimate of 200 thousand. This followed a very weak October report, which was revised upwards to 36 thousand from 12 thousand. The unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.2% as expected, up from 4.1% in October. The employment data has raised expectations of a quarter-point hike at the Dec. 18 meeting, with the odds currently at 87%, up sharply from 62% a week ago.

The Australian dollar took a tumble after the strong nonfarm payroll numbers, but has quickly recovered after China’s inflation was lower than expected. In November, CPI eased to 0.2% y/y, down from 0.3% in October and short of the market estimate of 0.5%. Monthly, CPI declined by 0.6%, down from -0.3% in October and lower than the market estimate of -0.6%.

The weak Chinese inflation data has raised expectations that China’s central bank will respond by lowering interest rates. That would help boost the economy and increase demand for Australian exports and the Australian dollar has responded with sharp gains today.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Dec. 10 and is widely expected to maintain the cash rate at 4.35%, where it has been for over a year. The markets aren’t expecting a rate cut before May 2025, although a surprise decline in inflation in the coming months could push the central bank to lower rates in Q1 2025.

AUD/USD Technical