Aussie Awaiting Inflation Data

The Australian dollar is steady after two straight losing trading days. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6343, down 0.09% on the day.

Australia’s CPI expected to tick higher

Australia releases the consumer price index for January on Wednesday. Inflation has been moving higher, as CPI accelerated in December to 2.5% y/y, up from 2.3% and its highest level since August. The market estimate for January stands at 2.6%.

Inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target band of 2%-3% but the central bank remains concerned about upside risks to inflation. The RBA finally lowered rates last week after maintaining rates for over a year and joined most of the major central banks which are in the midst of an easing cycle. The RBA delivered a “hawkish cut” as the central bank stated it “remains cautious” on the possibility of further cuts and the markets aren’t expecting a rate cut before May.

The latest headache for RBA policymakers is the Trump administration which has hit China with tariffs and threatened to apply tariffs to other trading partners. This could lead to another trade war with China which would likely raise inflation and hurt China’s economy. China is Australia’s largest trading partner and a slowdown in China would hurt Australia’s key export sector.

The US releases the Conference Board consumer confidence index later today. The market estimate stands at 102.5 for January, down from 104.1 in December. The US consumer is spending, as retail sales for December rose 0.4% m/m and 5.5% annualized from November. The labor market is strong, wages are outpacing inflation and the economy is humming. This rosy picture means that the Federal Reserve isn’t under pressure to lower rates and the markets aren’t expecting another rate cut before June.

AUD/USD Technical