Surging Yen Hits 5-Month High, Wage Data Mixed

The Japanese yen has started the week with strong gains. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 147.07, down 0.766 on the day. Earlier, the yen strengthened to 146.72, its best level since Oct. 4, 2024.

Japan’s real wages fall 1.8% in January

Japan’s wage data for January was mixed. Base pay for Japanese workers jumped by 3.1% y/y but more importantly, inflation-adjusted real wages declined by 1.8%. This follows two consecutive months of gains and signals that inflation has outpaced growth.

The wage report was released just days before the end of annual wage negotiations at Japan’s largest companies. The largest labor union in Japan is demanding large wage hike of 6% and the Bank of Japan wants to see a strong rise in wages in order to keep inflation sustainable at the 2% level.

The BoJ has urged companies and workers to reach a deal that significantly raises wages. The central back meets next week and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Still, the Bank has signaled it plans to continue raising rates during the year.

US nonfarm payrolls edge higher

In the US, nonfarm payrolls rose to 151 thousand in February, up from a downwardly revised 125 thousand in January but shy of the market estimate of 160 thousand. The unemployment rate rose to 4.1% from 4%. Wage growth eased to 0.3% m/m from a revised 0.4% in January, in line with expectations. Annualized, wages ticked higher to 4%, up from a revised 3.9% in January but below the market estimate of 4.1%.

The employment report was decent but the threat of US tariffs continues to cloud the economic outlook. If trade tensions escalate, the Federal Reserve may have to adjust its rate path, depending on how tariffs affect inflation and growth.

USD/JPY Technical