Fri, Mar 28, 2025 @ 17:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS Inflation Accelerates But Lags Income Growth

US Inflation Accelerates But Lags Income Growth

FxPro
By FxPro

The Fed’s preferred indicator of US inflation, the core index of personal consumption expenditure, accelerated from 2.6% to 2.8% in February. This is above the expected 2.7%, confirming that it is too early to see a sustained downward trend in prices.

At the same time, we note the second month of acceleration in income growth, which added 0.8% in February after a 0.7% increase in January. Total spending rose by 0.6% after a contraction of 0.4% earlier. As a result, Americans’ personal savings exceeded 4.6%, approaching the norm. The savings rate was mostly above 5% from 2013 to 2022. The rate only went below it during the inflationary surge of 2022 and between 2004 and 2008.

This is negative news for the US stock market, where worries around tariffs are crushing recovery attempts. These bearish sentiments are reinforced by the technical picture, which has seen sellers retake the lead as the major US equity indices have attempted to move back into territory above their 200-day moving averages. Temporarily, there is a positive correlation between the dollar and US equity indices due to speculation that a weak economy will intensify Fed rate cuts, regardless of inflation.

However, robust income growth and normalisation of the savings rate so far make it possible to dismiss the idea of a serious recession in the US soon.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.