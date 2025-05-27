Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 18:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisThree-Year Stagnation in US Durable Goods Orders

Three-Year Stagnation in US Durable Goods Orders

FxPro
By FxPro

Preliminary estimates of durable goods orders in the US showed a less sharp than expected dip in April. The decline was 6.3% versus a 7.5% jump a month earlier and an expected 7.6% drop.

The volatility is almost entirely due to the transport sector, and without that component, there was a 0.2% gain for the month after a commensurate decline earlier. This indicator has been near a plateau for the past three years, adding only 1% in money over that time against a 12% rise in the Core CPI and a 9% rise in Core PPI. Simply put, America has been cutting investment in durable goods for about as long as the Fed has been shrinking its balance sheet.

In the short term, the current report is relatively positive for demand for US assets, including the dollar, coming in above expectations. However, in the medium term, it is worth paying attention to the decline in orders expressed in real prices. This may indicate a growing threat of stagnation, if not contraction, of the US economy, bringing the Fed rate cut closer.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.