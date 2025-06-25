Crypto Market Taking a Break After Rebound

Market Picture

The crypto market capitalisation rose by 0.4% during the day to $3.27 trillion, stabilising near the levels we saw a week earlier. Technically, in recent days, the market has dipped below its 200-day moving average and rebounded sharply from it, confirming that it has turned from resistance to support.

Bitcoin is trading near $106K, returning to territory above the 50-day moving average, albeit very slightly. The dynamics of the last three days suggest a rapid assault on the highs. However, remaining almost 5% below its peak, the flagship cryptocurrency is behaving more cautiously than the Nasdaq 100, which updated its historical highs on Tuesday evening.

If the positive momentum in cryptocurrency stocks continues, they will soon catch up with traditional finance. In addition, the bulls managed to recapture important points, such as a rebound from the 200-day moving average for the entire market and a return above the 50-day moving average in BTC.

News Background

According to eToro, American private investors are actively increasing their investments in cryptocurrencies amid growing geopolitical tensions and a weakening dollar. About 58% of retail investors are actively adjusting their portfolios, increasing the share of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency company ProCap Financial, founded by Anthony Pompliano, has announced its entry into the US stock market through a merger with a public company. The deal will attract more than $750 million in investments in Bitcoin.

According to a Coinshares study, 80% of investors need advice on working with cryptocurrencies, but many doubt the competence of financial advisors. 75% of respondents are interested in the direction and are exploring the possibility of buying cryptocurrency. 89% of current holders plan to increase their investments in 2025.