Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 15:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBank of England Review - A 25bp Cut With a Hawkish Twist

Bank of England Review – A 25bp Cut With a Hawkish Twist

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank
  • The Bank of England cut the Bank Rate by 25bp to 4.00% as widely expected.
  • The vote split was more hawkish than expected, with four members voting for an unchanged decision.
  • The guidance included a hawkish twist and forecasts for inflation were revised significantly higher.
  • The market reacted by trading Gilt yields a bit higher and sending EUR/GBP below the 0.87 mark.

The Bank of England (BoE) cut the Bank Rate to 4.00% as widely expected. The vote split delivered a hawkish surprise, with five members voting for a cut and four members voting for an unchanged decision. Alan Taylor favoured a larger 50bp cut but joined the 25bp camp to secure a majority for a cut. Thus, the balance of the MPC was indeed skewed towards cutting the Bank Rate.

The overall guidance was unchanged, as the BoE noted that “a gradual and careful approach to the further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint remains appropriate”. However, a hawkish twist was added to the wording, as they also note that the monetary policy stance has become less restrictive and future cuts will depend on the perspectives for further disinflation. To us, this indicates that the cutting cycle is nearing its end. Additionally, the MPC revised its inflation forecast significantly higher in the new monetary policy report (MPR).  with Q4 inflation forecasts now at 3.8, 2.7 and 2% for years 2025, 2026 and 2027 vs. 3.5, 2.4 and 1.9% back in May (see chart 1). GDP forecasts were largely unchanged at very modest growth rates.

BoE call. We continue to expect the BoE to deliver the next cut in the Bank Rate in November, followed by quarterly rate cuts next year leaving the Bank Rate at 2.75% by end-2026. After today’s somewhat hawkish surprise, we think the risk is that the cutting cycle will come to an end earlier than previously thought, which is also what markets price. That said, recent increasingly negative employment growth and lower wage growth suggest further cuts will be necessary.

Market reaction. Gilt yields traded a couple of basis points higher and EUR/GBP dropped below the 0.87 mark on the hawkish twist, particularly in the short-end as markets now price 20bp for the remainder of the year against 25bp ahead of the meeting. We expect EUR/GBP to move higher towards 0.89 on a 6-12-month horizon on a weakening of the UK growth outlook and a positive correlation to a USD negative environment.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.