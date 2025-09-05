US: Labor Market Shows Further Signs of Weakness in August  

Non-farm employment increased by 22k in August, short of Bloomberg’s consensus forecast of 75k, but nearly right on top of our forecast.

Job gains for the prior two months were revised lower by a total of 21k.

Over the past three months, non-farm payrolls averaged 29k jobs, well below the twelve-month average of 122k.

Private payrolls rose 38k – down from 77k reported in July – with most of the gains concentrated in health care & social assistance (+46.8k), leisure & hospitality (+28k) and retail trade (+10.5k). Meanwhile, goods producing industries (-25k), professional & business services (-17k) and government (-16k) all shed jobs on the month. The manufacturing sector has now released 42K workers since May, in a four-month string of steady monthly job losses.

In the household survey, the labor force (+436k) shot higher – following declines in each of the prior three months – eclipsing a smaller gain in civilian employment (+288k) and pushing the unemployment rate up to a new cyclical high of 4.3%. The labor force participation rate ticked up to 62.3% (from 62.2%).

Average hourly earnings (AHE) rose 0.3% month-on-month (m/m) – matching July’s gain. On a twelve-month basis, AHE were up 3.7% (from 3.9% in June).

Key Implications

There’s no escaping that the labor market is softening, and quickly. Once again, there was a low response rate in the August survey, at less than 60%. This suggests we could see further downward revisions in next month’s release when the response rate typically returns to 90% or more. Further signs of weakness were also evident in the household survey, where measures of unemployment and underemployment each reached new cyclical highs of 4.3% and 8.1%, respectively.

Fed officials have become increasingly concerned about the downside risks to the labor market, and this morning’s report will not assuage those fears. We maintained an out-of-consensus view since April that the Federal Reserve would need to deliver 75 basis points in rate-relief this year, and our conviction remains high that it will occur. Markets are increasingly moving to that view. As for that first step, Fed futures are fully priced for a September rate cut.