Markets Weekly Outlook – BoE Meeting in Focus, US Government Shutdown Continues

Week in review: Fed Delivers Hawkish Surprise

The week draws to a close on a positive note after starting out with a host of risks to consider. However, one by one those risks were navigated and a positive outlook has emerged, for now.

US-China have agreed on some key points of a potential trade deal averting what markets feared may spiral into a new cold war of sorts. The meeting between Trump-Xi Jinping did deliver an outcome and one which was cheered by market participants.

The question now is, will the deal hold and be built upon or will we get another flare up in a few weeks/months?

Next up we had the Federal Reserve meeting which caught market participants by surprise. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remains defiant and struck a rather hawkish tone to accompany the expected 25 bps rate cut. Stephen Miran of course voted for a 50 bps cut while one Fed member voted for no rate cut at all.

Another sign of the conflicting ideas between policymakers and challenges for the Fed moving forward.

Lastly we can talk about earnings season where ‘magnificent 7’ companies all provided positive earnings reports and outlooks which has kept the AI boom, well booming.

On Friday, Amazon’s shares jumped by 10.6% to a new record high after the online retailer predicted higher quarterly sales than analysts expected, boosted by its cloud division reporting its fastest revenue growth in almost three years.

Meanwhile, Apple’s forecast for iPhone sales in the holiday quarter was better than Wall Street predicted, but its CEO, Tim Cook, warned about ongoing supply limitations; the company’s stock remained flat.

Finally, Nvidia rose 1.6% after its CEO, Jensen Huang, expressed hope that the company’s most advanced Blackwell chips could be sold in China, building on the momentum that made Nvidia the first publicly listed company to exceed $5 trillion in market value earlier in the week

How has the US Dollar and FX Performed?

The US Dollar benefitted from the hawkish outlook by the Federal Reserve which led to the USD rising to a two-month high.

Looking at Friday, the Japanese yen is heading for its worst monthly loss since July against the US Dollar. This happened because the Bank of Japan disappointed traders who were hoping for clearer hints about future interest rate increases, while the US Federal Reserve also lowered expectations for a rate cut in December.

As the yen fell, the US Dollar Index rose 0.35% and is set for its best month since July, with a 2% gain. Meanwhile, the Euro dropped 0.37% after the European Central Bank kept its interest rates steady and stated that policy was in a “good place.” The Euro has now lost 1.8% this month due to the Dollar’s broad strength.

Finally, the British pound fell to its lowest point since April against the Dollar and hit its weakest against the Euro since May 2023, due to increasing political pressure on British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves.

The Week Ahead

The week ahead will not be as busy as the one just concluded but there are still some high impact data releases and geopolitical risk.

Beyond the data, markets will keep a close eye on Russia-Ukraine as well the a potential move by the US in Venezuela. President Trump on Friday pushed back on reports that he had given the greenlight for the US to conduct strikes on Venezuelan soil.

If such a move does materialize or if the situation escalates, we could see a rise in risk premium once more just as it appeared to be subsiding.

US earnings will also be key as more companies are scheduled to report next week.

Asia Pacific Markets

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. This is because the inflation rate for the third quarter was higher than predicted and above the central bank’s 2.5% target.

This high inflation will likely be the deciding factor, outweighing the unexpected increase in the unemployment rate in September, especially since other job market indicators still show overall strength in employment.

Looking at China, the meeting between Presidents Xi and Trump last week successfully reduced the trade tensions between the two countries. Next week should be quieter in terms of major news from China.

The main economic report will be the trade data released on Friday. We predict that China’s export growth will slow down to 4.0% compared to last year, and import growth will also drop slightly to 3.2%. This slower pace for both exports and imports is expected to cause China’s trade surplus (how much more it exports than imports) to jump back up to $101 billion.

Lastly, we move to Japan where based on current projections, Japanese workers are expected to see their earnings and household spending increase. This suggests that consumer spending remains stable, even though inflation is high. Strong results from recent wage negotiations are likely to keep pushing wages higher, and the ongoing rally in the stock and asset markets could also encourage households to spend more.

US Government Shutdown Continues, BoE Decision and Inflation in Focus

Since the US government shutdown shows no sign of ending, we will have very little official economic data. However, the business and consumer surveys we do get are expected to confirm that the economy is slowing down. Key business reports (like the ISM indicators) suggest the economy is now growing at about 1-2%, which is decent but slower than the 2-3% growth seen recently.

Because the official jobs report is unavailable, the private ADP employment report has become extremely important. This report has shown that the private sector has cut jobs in three of the last four months, and we expect only a small gain of about 40,000 this month—a number that doesn’t signal a recovery, especially after major job cuts announced by companies like Amazon and UPS.

Finally, the University of Michigan confidence index will likely confirm that consumer confidence is weak due to worries about tariff-related price hikes and job security, meaning that spending by middle and lower-income families will likely continue to lag behind that of wealthier households.

Across the pond in the UK, stronger recent data on inflation and wages has brought back the possibility that the Bank of England might cut interest rates in November, although I still believe this is unlikely. The decision could be close, potentially a 5-4 vote in favor of keeping rates unchanged, with some members possibly voting for a much larger, 0.50% cut.

I don’t expect the Bank to give any strong hint about a December cut, as they will want to review the government’s late-November Autumn Budget first. However, my conviction regarding a December cut is growing, which would likely be followed by two more rate cuts in 2026.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Chart of the Week – US Dollar Index

This week’s Chart of the week is the US Dollar Index (DXY)

From a technical perspective, the DXY has broken above a key resistance level around the 99.60 handle and is trading at a two-month high.

Next up we have the key psychological 100.00 level.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart – October 31, 2025

Source:TradingView.Com (click to enlarge)

Key Levels to Consider:

Support

99.60

98.67

98.14

Resistance