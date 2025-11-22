Sat, Nov 22, 2025 @ 04:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tariffs on the Table

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tariffs on the Table

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Should They Stay or Should They Go?

  • Delayed data started to trickle in this week, adding to the debate over the Fed’s course of action at its December meeting. The September jobs report painted the picture of a cooling but not rapidly deteriorating jobs market. We believe the data are supportive of a December cut, but it’s not a done deal.
  • Next week: Consumer Confidence (Tue.), Retail Sales (Tue.), Durable Goods (Wed.)

International: Sluggish Yet Resilient

  • Japan’s economy contracted in Q3 while prices accelerated in October. In contrast, inflation eased in the UK and Canada, reinforcing expectations for policy adjustments. Eurozone PMIs signaled mixed momentum—sluggish but positive growth—while UK PMIs disappointed, highlighting stalled activity.
  • Next week: RBNZ Policy Rate (Wed.), Canada GDP (Fri.), India GDP (Fri.)

Topic of the Week: Tariffs on the Table

  • As consumers gear up for the holiday season, they are contending with stubborn inflation. The trend decline in inflation stalled this year, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing 3.0% year-over-year in September—its highest reading since January. Though services prices have been gradually slowing, goods prices have experienced a pickup, and food categories have not been immune.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.