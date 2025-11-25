UK Budget 2025 Preview: Fiscal Drag, Wealth Tax, and Market Impact on GBP & Gilts

The Labour government is set to release a crucial budget plan on November 26. Instead of announcing new spending, the main goal is to prove that the government is being careful with money to keep financial markets stable. Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces a tough challenge as she tries to stick to the strict financial rules she created for herself. Her plan focuses on three main priorities: reducing the time people wait for healthcare (NHS), paying down the country’s debt, and lowering the cost of living for everyone.

The Immediate Fiscal Challenge and the OBR Downgrade

The economic context necessitates aggressive action. The pressure begins with the widely anticipated forecast revision by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which publishes its updated economic and public finances outlook concurrently with the Budget statement.

Experts expect the OBR to admit that its previous growth predictions were too optimistic, which will likely reveal a hole in the government’s finances of £20 to £30 billion. This problem is made worse by the fact that the government has already borrowed nearly £10 billion more this year than originally planned.

Market participants are watching closely; if the government cannot prove it has a credible plan to fix this gap and build a safety cushion, investors will lose trust. This loss of confidence would make it much more expensive for the UK to borrow money, as it would suggest the government is reacting to a crisis rather than following a solid, long-term strategy.

Policy Watchlist: The Mechanics of Stealth and Wealth Taxation

Labour’s fiscal strategy is heavily constrained by explicit manifesto pledges ruling out any increases to the rates of Income Tax (basic, higher, or additional), National Insurance, or VAT, alongside a commitment to cap Corporation Tax at 25%. To close the substantial fiscal gap, estimated to require gross revenue generation approaching £30–40 billion (when accounting for non-negotiable spending), the Chancellor is compelled to employ a strategy focused on “stealth” taxes and targeted measures on wealth.

The Engine of Revenue: Stealth Taxation via Fiscal Drag

The main way the government plans to raise this money is by freezing the income levels at which people start paying tax. Even though official tax rates aren’t changing, rising wages and inflation (which was 3.6% in October 2025) mean that more people will be pushed into higher tax brackets.

This process, known as “fiscal drag,” is expected to generate a massive £42.9 billion by 2027 and will increase the number of higher-rate taxpayers from four million to over ten million. While this helps the government keep its election promises, economists worry it might discourage people from working harder or saving money.

Targeted Wealth Measures and Expenditure Commitments

Beyond these stealth measures, the budget is expected to target assets and property, which the government views as undertaxed. We may see higher taxes on profits from selling assets (Capital Gains Tax), stricter rules on inheritance and tax-free gifts, and higher taxes on expensive homes, potentially including a “mansion tax” for properties worth over £2 million.

This extra money is needed to pay for expensive commitments, such as increasing the State Pension by over £550 a year and lifting the cap on benefits for larger families. To make the numbers work, the Chancellor may also introduce smaller charges, such as a tax per mile for electric vehicle drivers and reduced tax perks for high earners paying into pensions.

Created by Zain Vawda, Data from LSEG, ING

Market Implications for the GBP and UK Gilts

The value of the British Pound is currently being pulled in two directions. On one side, a solid government budget would boost trust and help the currency; on the other, if the Bank of England cuts interest rates quickly, the currency usually weakens.

Right now, the Pound is trading around 1.31 against the US dollar because investors have already accounted for most of the uncertainty. If the Chancellor presents a strong and believable financial plan, the Pound could stabilize or rise slightly. However, if the plan is weak or hurts economic growth, investors might sell off the Pound. For the currency to truly gain value, the trust created by a good budget must be strong enough to overcome the natural dip caused by falling interest rates.

GBP/USD Daily Chart, November 25, 2025

Source: TradingView

Government Bonds (Gilts) and Political Risk

The market for UK government bonds, known as “Gilts,” is in a risky position. Part of this is due to global trends, such as huge spending on AI and defense, which pushes long-term interest rates up worldwide.

However, the biggest specific threat to the UK is domestic politics. If the current government looks unstable or weak in the polls, investors worry that a new leader might take over and start borrowing recklessly. Since the UK already plans to sell nearly £300 billion in bonds for the 2025-26 period, investors are nervous. If they feel the political situation is shaky, they will demand higher returns (yields) to lend their money, making it more expensive for the government to borrow.

The Solution: A Strong Budget A strict and credible budget is the best way to calm the bond market. If the government proves it can manage its money well, the Bank of England will feel safe enough to cut interest rates faster and deeper. With inflation at 3.6% and the current interest rate at 4.00%, a tight budget helps the central bank lower borrowing costs for everyone.

This strategy is expected to balance the economy: short-term rates will fall as the Bank of England eases its policies, while long-term rates will stabilize because investors will finally trust the government’s financial plan.