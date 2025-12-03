First Impressions: Australian National Accounts, September Quarter 2025

Meeting Demand Through Stockpiles Today, Productivity Tomorrow

The September quarter National Accounts show growth slowed to 0.4%qtr – this was softer than both the 0.8%qtr expected by Westpac Economics and the 0.7%qtr expected by the market. Despite this, upward revisions to previous activity saw the year-ended outcome accelerate to 2.1%yr – this year-ended growth rate was in line with Westpac Economics forecasts of 2.3%yr.

Domestic demand was strong, accelerating as Australia’s economic upswing broadened to include business investment and the construction sector, while new public demand resumed its climb after going sideways over the past two quarters. However, the pickup in housing construction and business investment was a little softer than we expected.

Inventory stockpiles were run down to meet this demand. Going forward increasing demand is likely to be met by more capacity with productivity growth accelerating to 0.8%yr. Looking at the market (ex-mining) sector, the productivity turnaround appears to be more impressive, accelerating to 1.4%yr.

The detail

The September quarter National Accounts show growth slowed to 0.4% over the quarter while upward revisions to previous activity saw the year-ended outcome accelerate to 2.1%yr – a touch above the RBA’s updated trend estimate of +2.0%yr but slightly below Westpac Economics’ estimate of trend.

Domestic demand (spending by consumers, businesses, and governments) grew a solid 1.2%qtr over the September quarter and 2.6% in year-ended terms – the strongest quarterly growth since the June quarter 2012 (outside the pandemic). There was no need for a ‘handover’ with both the private and public sectors contributing to the pickup in domestic demand.

New private demand grew a strong 1.2%qtr and 3.1% in year-ended terms – also the fastest quarterly pace since the March quarter 2012 (outside the pandemic). While the consumer contributed, the standout was new business investment which grew 3.4%qtr and 3.8%yr. Despite this lift, the outcome was a touch softer than our 5.8%qtr forecast as engineering construction disappointed on the downside (-0.7%qtr v forecast of 2.0%qtr). Victoria recorded an outsized sharp 8.0% fall in engineering construction activity. Timing difference with the construction work done partial is one possible explanation of this discrepancy.

The positive news was that we saw investment increases across most of the asset classes, including machinery (7.5%qtr and 6.2%yr); and new building (2.0%qtr and 2.1%yr). And while data centre fit outs and the purchase of civil aircrafts were the main contributors to the boost in machinery, capex data showed that the lift was broader to also include consumer facing industries (such as accommodation and food services) and some business facing industries (such as administrative and support services).

Housing construction activity grew 1.8%qtr and 6.5%yr. Here too the quarterly outcome was softer than we expected based on the partial data (+1.8%qtr v +3.2%qtr). However, the year ended outcome was in line with our forecasts as activity in previous quarters was revised higher. The quarterly outcome was driven by both the construction of new dwellings (2.6%qtr) and renovation activity (0.5%qtr). There remains a healthy pipeline of projects to work through, which should support housing construction activity going forward.

Firmer consumer spending extended into Q3, with household spending growing 0.5%qtr and 2.5%yr. This follows the bumper June quarter outcome of 0.9%qtr, which was partly driven by one-offs including the roll-off of state electricity rebates, larger than usual EOFY discounting, and holiday spend around Easter and ANZAC Day.

With population growth projections running at 1.7%yr, this implies consumption per capita has started to post sizable increases. The Aussie consumer continues to be supported by rising real incomes which grew 0.9%qtr and 3.8%yr. A key uncertainty is whether this income boost will fade if interest rates were to remain on hold for longer and as the Stage 3 tax cuts are chewed away by bracket creep (we saw personal income tax increase as a share of household income this quarter). Without this boost, consumption could slow which would have implications for the labour market.

On the flip side, the upswing is likely to gain greater momentum the longer it runs, which increases the likelihood it will become self-sustaining, boosting incomes and supporting consumption going forward. The Westpac–DataX Card Tracker Index shows spending picked up in October, suggesting momentum is extending to the December quarter.

Net exports and inventories were broadly in line with expectations. A rundown in mining, public sector, and consumer goods inventories has detracted around 0.5ppts from Q3 growth, while net exports added a further 0.1ppt drag.

Note, the statistical discrepancy detracted 0.1ppt from growth over the quarter, compared to a 0.2ppt contribution last quarter.

It’s not only demand, supply is also responding

Labour productivity bounced to grow 0.8%yr. Digging a little deeper, we estimate that productivity in the market (ex-mining) sector grew at around 1.4%yr in Q3 (estimates will be finalised after Friday’s Labour Accounts).

As well as moderating growth in the sector’s unit labour costs to around 3.3% in six-month annualised terms, this supports the view that whole-economy productivity growth will recover as the sector-specific factors in mining and the care economy wash out.

Click here for: Westpac Chart Pack – Q3 National Accounts