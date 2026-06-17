FOMC Trading Playbook: How a Hawkish Fed Could Impact NASDAQ 100, Gold, EUR/USD and AUD/USD

Key takeaways

The June FOMC meeting is a communication event rather than a rate decision event. Markets fully expect rates to remain unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%, with the real focus on the dot plot, inflation forecasts, policy language, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first press conference.

Markets fully expect rates to remain unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%, with the real focus on the dot plot, inflation forecasts, policy language, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first press conference. Markets have rapidly repriced toward a higher-for-longer Fed. Fed funds futures now imply a 77% probability of a rate hike by December 2026, up sharply from 24% a month ago, despite the recent collapse in oil prices following the US-Iran interim peace agreement.

Fed funds futures now imply a 77% probability of a rate hike by December 2026, up sharply from 24% a month ago, despite the recent collapse in oil prices following the US-Iran interim peace agreement. A hawkish hold remains the base-case scenario. A higher dot plot, upward inflation revisions, and a less dovish policy bias would likely support the US dollar while weighing on Gold, the Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD.

The 17 June 2026 FOMC is not a normal “rate decision only” event. The market already expects the Fed to hold rates at 3.50%–3.75%, so the real trading signal will come from the dot plot, economic projections, policy-statement language, and new Chair Kevin Warsh’s first press conference.

Based on the latest data from CME FedWatch tool, US Fed funds futures are now pricing around 77% chance of a rate hike by December (see Fig. 1), up sharply from 24% a month earlier, despite lower oil prices since the start of the week due to US-Iran interim peace deal agreement, which means the market has already shifted from “rate-cut hope” to “higher-for-longer or even hike risk.”

Fig. 1: CME FedWatch tool aggregated FOMC meeting outcome probabilities as of 17 Jun 2026 (Source: CME website). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

The release of the FOMCE statement, interest rate decision, and “dot” plot (economic projections) will be on 18 June, 2.00 am SGT, followed by Warsh’s press conference at 2.30 am SGT.

The biggest mistake would be to trade only the first 2:00 am SGT candle. The initial move can easily reverse once Warsh starts speaking at 2:30 am SGT, especially because this is his first press conference and markets are trying to understand whether he will be more hawkish, less predictable, or less willing to give forward guidance.

The core market set-up

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, but that does not mean the meeting is neutral. The risk is in the message.

The market participants want to know four things:

Will the Fed remove its previous easing bias? Will the dot plot show fewer cuts or even some hikes? Will inflation forecasts be revised higher? Will Warsh sound as if he is preparing markets for a possible hike later this year?

Media outlets reported that most policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold for 2026, but some may pencil in a hike. That would be a hawkish shift from March, when the Fed was still leaning more toward eventual cuts.

Hence, this makes the meeting a communication shock event, not a rate-shock event.

Base case: Hawkish hold

The most likely outcome is a hawkish hold.

The Fed keeps rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% but removes language suggesting the next move is likely to be a cut. The dot plot shifts higher. Inflation projections are revised up. Warsh says policy must remain flexible and data-dependent, but does not validate market hopes for easing.

This is the scenario markets are partly prepared for, but not fully. The trade reaction depends on how far the dot plot and Warsh go.

Likely cross-asset reaction

Asset Potential expected reaction U Dollar Index Bullish EUR/USD Bearish GBP/USD Bearish AUD/USD Bearish USD/JPY Bullish but

risky, fast approaching 160.65 intervention risk level Gold Bearish WTI crude Bearish but

dominated by geopolitics Dow Jones

Industrial Average Bearish to

choppy S&P 500 Bearish to

choppy Nasdaq 100 Bearish,

highest sensitivity

Let’s now focus on the short-term technical charts and key levels to monitor.

EUR/USD – Stalled at around the 20-day moving average

Fig. 2: EUR/USD minor trend as of 17 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

The EUR/USD is likely one of the “cleaner” Fed trades because it is highly sensitive to US interest-rate repricing and dollar direction (the euro has the largest weight in the US Dollar Index).

Watch the 1.1645/1660 short-term pivotal resistance to maintain the bearish bias; a break below 1.1575 (Tuesday, 16 June low) reinforces a potential drop towards the intermediate supports of 1.1554 and 1.1510 (minor range bottom of 8 June/12 June 2026) (see Fig. 2).

On the flip side, a clearance and an hourly close above 1.1660 would invalidate the bearish tone and extend the corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistances at 1.1685 and 1.1720.

AUD/USD – Potential bearish reversal below 20-day moving average

Fig. 3: AUD/USD minor trend as of 17 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

AUD/USD is probably the best high-beta FX expression of a hawkish Fed. The Australian dollar tends to weaken when US Treasury yields rise and global risk appetite wanes.

On Tuesday, 16 June 2026, the RBA kept its policy cash rate on hold at 4.35% after three consecutive rate hikes, but warned that the current interest rate hike cycle may be over, which provides some form of support for the Australian dollar, but a hawkish Fed is likely to tilt the macro narrative and dominate in the near-term

The recent minor corrective rebound seen on the AUD/USD from the 11 June 2025 low area of 0.6980 is now fast approaching an inflexion level of 0.7120 (the medium-term descending trendline in place since the 13 May 2026 high and 20-day moving average.

Watch the 0.7120 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential bearish reversal. Breaking below 0.70300 (close to the ex-post RBA low of 0.7042) reinforces the bearish tone and exposes the next intermediate supports at 0.6980 and 0.6960/6945 in the first step (see Fig. 3).

However, a clearance and an hourly close above 0.7120 invalidate the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7140 (also the 50-day moving average), and possibly 0.7190 thereafter.

Nasdaq 100 – Losing bullish momentum

Fig. 4: US Nasdaq 100 CFD minor trend as of 17 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is the most rate-sensitive of the major US benchmark stock indices. If the Fed removes its easing bias and the dot plot shifts higher (implying one rate hike in 2027), the Nasdaq 00 should underperform the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

Monday’s monstrous gap-up rally in the US Nasdaq 100 CFD (a proxy for the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures), triggered by the US-Iran interim peace deal, has started to show signs of near-term bullish exhaustion below the current all-time high area of 30,728/795.

Watch the 30,530 key short-term pivotal resistance, with intermediate supports at 30,015 and 29,700 (also the 20-day moving average) (see Fig. 4).

A break below the critical 29,700 suggests that Monday’s gap-up is likely a bull trap, and the bears may gain the upper hand to push prices lower towards 29,170 and even the key medium-term support of 28,280 (also the 50-day moving average).

On the flipside, a break above 30,530 is likely to probe the current all-time high area of 30,728/795 (Tuesday, 16 June’s bearish reaction), and a clearance above 30,795 triggers a potential extension of the bullish impulsive up move sequence towards the next intermediate resistances at 31,125 and 31,450 (Fibonacci extension).

Fig. 5: Gold (XAU/USD) minor trend as of 17 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Gold is the clearest expression of this FOMC. A hawkish Fed means higher real yields, a stronger dollar, and lower demand for non-yielding assets. That is usually negative for gold.

The recent 8.6% minor corrective rebound of gold within its medium-term downtrend (still below the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages) from the 11 June 2026 low has started to show bullish exhaustion, as evidenced by the bearish divergence condition flashed by the hourly RSI momentum indicator on Tuesday, 16 June 2026 (see Fig. 5).

Watch the 4,432/466 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential bearish reversal; a break below 4,309 reinforces the bearish bias and exposes the next intermediate supports at 4,242/220 and 4,171 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance and an hourly close above 4,466 (also the 200-day moving average) may see a further squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistances at 4,535 and 4,580.