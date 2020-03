The GBP/USD is in a strong uptrend. The market is bullish and the ascending scallop should provide uptrend continuation.

The POC zone is bullish for the pair. If the GBP/USD retraces back to 1.3050-70, we should see another bounce up. However, we might also see a continuation above W H3 1.3130. In that case this could be the Retest-Continuation pattern. Targets are 1.3200 and 1.3216. Even if we see a drop towards 1.2957 somehow, the pair will still be bullish.